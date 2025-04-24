Juventus will be looking to find a solution for Alberto Costa who hasn’t been able to carve himself sufficient space since joining the club in January.

The Bianconeri paid Vitoria Guimaraes 13 million euros to make the 21-year-old their first signing in the winter.

The youngster was expected to lend the team a hand, especially with Andrea Cambiaso struggling with ankle issues. However, he has only made five appearances off the bench between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

So according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the management will likely try to find Costa a new club next summer, albeit they wouldn’t want to completely relinquish his services. Hence, a temporary loan move would be the ideal solution for the Bianconeri at this stage.

The source names a host of clubs all across Europe who could try to seize the opportunity and poach the Portuguese’s signature.

Costa could potentially return to his home nation through the gates of Porto, Braga or Sporting CP. Moreover, Galatasaray is reportedly hunting for a right-back, while Monaco are always interested in developing young talent.

Nevertheless, Di Natale doesn’t rule out a permanent transfer to another big Serie A club. As the journalist recalls, Milan had already shown interest in Costa back in January before turning to Kyle Walker, while Atalanta and Fiorentina could emerge as potential solutions.

Moreover, the report believes Brighton and Fulham could be afforded another opportunity to land the young full-back after missing out on his services in January.

At this stage, Costa’s future remains shrouded in mystery, but based on the current evidence, he is more likely to play his football away from the Allianz Stadium next season, but it remains to be seen if his departure will be permanent or temporary.