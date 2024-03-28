Manuel Locatelli has attracted interest from Brighton, potentially reuniting him with Roberto de Zerbi, should the opportunity arise.

The midfielder has been a significant asset for Juventus since his arrival in 2021, following an impressive spell at Sassuolo under De Zerbi’s guidance.

Prior to his move to Turin, Locatelli had the chance to ply his trade in the Premier League, with Arsenal expressing interest in acquiring his services. Despite the allure of a potentially higher salary, Locatelli opted to join Juventus, citing his affinity for the club as his boyhood team.

While Locatelli remains an integral part of Juventus’ squad, every player at the club is theoretically available for transfer if the right offer materialises.

Brighton’s interest in Locatelli, as reported by Football Italia, underscores their desire to bolster their midfield options ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is too important for us to consider selling, even though he has looked underwhelming for us in this campaign.

The midfielder is becoming more experienced, which could improve his performance, so it makes no sense for us to consider selling him now.