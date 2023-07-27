Brighton threatens to outpace Juventus in the pursuit of another transfer target, as the Italian giants face challenges in raising funds for new signings.

Juventus Sporting Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has encountered difficulties in offloading surplus players from the Allianz Stadium, hindering their ability to invest in new talent.

One player the club has been eyeing for the current transfer window is Spezia’s Emil Holm, whom they have been monitoring since last season.

However, Juventus’ chances of securing Holm’s services might be slipping away, as Brighton has now entered the fray with a bid to bring the defender to the Premier League.

Football Italia reports that Roberto de Zerbi’s team has tabled an offer of 9.5 million euros for the promising full-back, placing further pressure on Juventus, who are struggling to assemble a competitive offer.

Although Juventus has already signed Timothy Weah for the right-wing position, they still intend to acquire another player to compete with the American, and that role has been earmarked for Holm.