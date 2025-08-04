Juventus are now seriously considering launching an onslaught for Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley.

The Serie A giants must sign at least one new midfielder this summer, as Douglas Luiz is leaving the club, while Fabio Miretti is tipped to join Napoli, and Weston McKennie’s future remains shrouded in mystery due to his expiring contract.

Juventus turn from Hjulmand to Matt O’Riley?

In recent weeks, almost all sources in the Italian media pinpointed Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand as Igor Tudor’s ideal profile to bolster the middle of the park. However, the Portuguese champions insist on collecting the full value of the Dane’s release clause (€60 million), while Juve are only prepared to spend €40 million.

Due to the sizable gap between the two clubs, it is only normal for the Bianconeri to reflect on alternative profiles, to avoid being caught short-handed.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, O’Riley’s candidacy is now gaining steam, as the 24-year-old represents an enticing and more affordable solution for Juventus.

Brighton willing to sell O’Riley for an affordable price?

The London native started his career at Fulham and then rose to prominence during his time at Celtic. Last summer, he was very close to sealing a transfer to Atalanta who identified him as the right profile to replace Teun Koopmeiners, as the latter was hellbent on joining Juventus. But in the end, O’Riley ended up signing for Brighton on a deal worth €29.5 million.

The Denmark international made 21 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls last season, contributing with two goals and three assists. The source believes that the English club could be open to selling the player for €25-30 million.

Nevertheless, Della Valle notes that O’Riley isn’t the only solution for Juventus, as Damien Comolli’s shortlist also includes Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma and Fenerbahce’s Sofyan Amrabat, while Davide Frattesi and Sandro Tonali remain highly unlikely options.