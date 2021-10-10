Broke Spanish giants keen on landing Juventus forward

Barcelona is interested in a move for Alvaro Morata as his Juventus future hangs in the balance.

The striker is on loan at the Allianz Stadium, and Juve has to decide at the end of this season if they want to sign him permanently or take him on loan again.

They will now have to fight with Barca to sign him for at least one more season.

Todofichajes says the Catalans are looking for attacking reinforcements and the profile of Morata impresses them.

They have a fine relationship with Atletico Madrid which has seen them trade the likes of Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann in recent seasons.

Atleti would be open to selling Morata and the report says Barca has a very good chance of signing him.

Morata has remained impressive for Juventus and he is expected to score even more goals for the club now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left.

However, Juve is also targeting the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and could move to sign the Serbian in the next summer transfer window.

If he joins them, they would likely decide against extending Morata’s stay with them, as the Spaniard would not want to act as a reserve striker in Turin.