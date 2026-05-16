Dusan Vlahovic is expected to leave Juventus at the end of the current season, although there remains a possibility that he could sign a new contract before his existing deal expires.

DV9 has remained one of the most important players since joining the club at the start of 2022, but he has struggled to consistently replicate the level he showed during his final season at Fiorentina.

Vlahovic’s role under Luciano Spalletti

The Serbian striker remains one of the most highly regarded forwards in Serie A, and Luciano Spalletti is keen to retain him, reportedly preferring to keep him rather than pursue a new striker.

Under Spalletti, several strikers have performed strongly, with Victor Osimhen enjoying a productive spell under the manager at Napoli, suggesting that continuity could benefit Vlahovic if he remains at Juventus.

Contract situation and negotiations

However, Vlahovic is now in a strong negotiating position as both parties seek a resolution, with Bruno Longhi claiming that Juventus will need to offer improved terms to secure his future.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Vlahovic, for sure—you heard what Spalletti said at the end of the Lecce match: this is our centre forward, he must be our centre forward.

“But let’s not forget that Vlahovic’s contract expires at the end of this season, so you have to buy him again. Buying him again doesn’t mean, obviously, having to pay the price tag like you did when you were at Fiorentina, but it does mean you have to accept whatever financial conditions he and his staff will put on the table.”

This situation leaves Juventus facing an important decision as they aim to balance sporting continuity with financial expectations. Vlahovic’s future remains open, and discussions are likely to continue as the club considers how best to proceed. Both player and club appear to have leverage, making the outcome dependent on agreement over contract conditions rather than sporting evaluation alone.