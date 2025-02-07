Juventus idol Gianluigi Buffon admits the Bianconeri have not performed as well as many had expected this season. The legendary goalkeeper, who spent most of his career at the club, has been following their progress closely and acknowledges that the campaign has been tougher than anticipated.

The club has undergone significant changes since the start of the season, including a managerial switch and several adjustments to the squad. While change is often necessary for long-term success, it can also create short-term difficulties, and Juventus have certainly experienced that. Despite these challenges, the Bianconeri remain the biggest club in Italian football, and expectations for success never waver. Fans of the Old Lady demand trophies every season, but considering the difficulties faced this term, can they still realistically expect silverware?

Juventus supporters are used to seeing their team dominate Serie A, but this season has not gone according to plan. The squad has struggled for consistency, and despite flashes of promise, they have failed to deliver the level of performances many had hoped for. Buffon, who knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level, had high expectations when the new manager was appointed. However, he admits that things have not gone as he had hoped and that watching his beloved team struggle has been difficult.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Buffon shared his thoughts on the situation: “Juventus? There were a few more difficulties than expected, but I can’t know where to put the emphasis because only those who are inside really know what things are going well and what aren’t. As a fan outside, we only see the results.”

His words reflect the uncertainty surrounding Juventus’ season. While fans may judge the team based on results alone, those within the club understand the deeper challenges that have influenced their performances.

Despite the struggles, Juventus are still a club with a winning mentality. Setbacks are a natural part of any rebuilding process, and the team will need time to rediscover their best form. Supporters will be hoping that the squad can find consistency and finish the campaign strongly, with the possibility of turning things around before the season ends.