Legendary Juventus goalkeeper discussed Thiago Motta’s brief term in Turin as well as the team’s first two performances under Igor Tudor.

The Bianconeri appointed the Italian Brazilian as their head coach last summer in the hopes of restoring the club’s glorious status in Italian and European football, but a series of horrific results prompted the management to pull off a mid-season managerial change.

The hierarchy turned to a familiar face, entrusting Tudor with the task of finishing in the Top Four and guiding the club in the FIFA Club World Cup, before potentially making way for a new permanent manager.

For his part, Buffon played alongside both Motta and Tudor during his illustrious career. He was a teammate of the Croatian at Juventus, and played alongside Motta in the Italian national team.

The iconic goalkeeper was on punditry duty during Juve’s 1-1 draw against Roma, and he noticed some improvements in the team.

“Seeing them this evening, it looked as if the players had something more to say to each other and to share, that they were moving in the same direction,” said the 2006 World Cup hero via Football Italia.

“Earlier this season, they seemed to be struggling. I couldn’t see a common thread, so everyone was giving their own interpretation to the match. They had no unity.”

“I think that, considering his background as a player first and as a coach later, Thiago Motta would do well.

“I still think he will have a great career, so I hope that this setback will be a learning curve and help him to become a better coach. I still have a lot of faith in his future.”

Buffon also insisted that Tudor is bringing much more than mere enthusiasm, praising his overall impact on the team.

“It would be reductive to say he only brought determination. Igor already showed at Lazio last season what he can bring, the energy and positivity that he transmits to the squad. That is also what the team needed at Juve.”

Finally, the former Parma star admitted he struggled to wrap his head around Motta’s decision to change captains on a recurring basis.

“It was certainly unusual. The first thing you do when you step into the Juventus dressing room is see the photographs of the captains, the over 100 years of history.

“This suggests you need to find a captain and stick to it, because in those delicate moments or when you need someone to pass on the message of the coach, the captain cannot be weakened. He must be supported and made to feel like the focal point of the squad.”