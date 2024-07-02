Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon is considering leaving his role with the Italy national team after their exit from Euro 2024.

As a veteran who played for the Azzurri for 21 years, Buffon was brought into the coaching group by Luciano Spalletti and has served as the delegation chief of the team thus far.

He has been assisting Spalletti as part of his backroom staff, but Buffon is understandably dissatisfied with how Italy’s Euro 2024 campaign unfolded.

Italy’s performance was underwhelming as they aimed to defend the title they won in 2021, and according to a report on Football Italia, Buffon has requested a meeting with the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) to discuss his future.

He wants to understand the federation’s plans for the team’s development before deciding whether the project is compelling enough for him to continue his involvement.

Juve FC Says

Buffon is used to winning trophies after enjoying a trophy-laden spell at Juventus and he will not be happy to be on a losing team.

His experience can be useful in helping Italy build a strong national team again, but he would need the support of the FIGC, which is why he has asked for the meeting.

Hopefully, they will have a good plan to convince him to stay on their backroom staff.