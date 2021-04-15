Buffon contemplating retirement but his replacement could be available

One of the worst moments for the average football supporter is undoubtedly having to bid farewell for a departing club legend.

However, it the case of Juventus supporters, one of their toughest goodbyes in recent memory will be replicated yet again – whether sooner or later.

Gianluigi Buffon initially left the Old Lady at the end of the 2017/18 campaign after 17 long years of service.

Whilst the legendary goalkeeper was expected to retire, he ended up joining Paris Saint Germain, before completing a sensational return to Turin twelve months later.

The 43-year-old has been reliable whenever called upon, but he remains a backup option for the club’s current number one Wojciech Szczesny.

Therefore, TuttoJuve believe that the former Italy captain is considering retirement at the end of the season, and the bookies have placed the odds of 2.50 on this possibility.

Gigi’s contract expires by the end of the current campaign, and he is expected to take his time until May before taking his final decision.

On the other hand, a report from la Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) claims that Mino Raiola’s expected meeting with the Juventus director will include a discussion on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future.

The young shot-stopper’s contract with Milan also expires in June, and the Rossoneri have so far failed to reach an agreement with the player and his entourage.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could end up pouncing on the opportunity and secure their goalkeeping department for the next ten years or so by signing yet another free agent.