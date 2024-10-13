Juventus' goalkeeper from Italy Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus' defender from Italy Giorgio Chiellini and Juventus' defender from Italy Leonardo Bonucci celebrate during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg football match Juventus vs Barcelona, on April 11, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon is grateful to the BBC defense for helping him extend his elusive playing career.

The 2006 World Cup winner spent 19 years with the Bianconeri, filled with highs and lows. The custodian contemplated retirement on several occasions, but eventually remained active until the age of 45, ending his career following a second stint at his original club, Parma.

Nevertheless, the iconic shot-stopper admits he could have hung up his gloves earlier, but having Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in front of him convinced him to stay in the game further, as he felt well-protected.

Buffon revealed as much during an event at the Trento Sports Festival dedicated to the legendary BBC trio.

“One of the reasons why I played so much is the BBC defense,” admitted the Italian legend via IlBianconero.

“With these three in front of me, I felt I could still play for another four or five years. Thanks to them too, I was able to enjoy a few more years of football.”

Buffon also revealed how beating the Serie A record for the number of minutes without conceding a goal was a great relief.

“In the last two matches before the record, I was starting to feel a bit nervous and I wanted us to get to this unbeaten record.

“I was tired of hearing about it. We beat it and then after a few minutes, we conceded a goal!”

The former Italy captain identified the late equalizer he conceded against Lecce in May 2012 after committing a blunder as his darkest moment at Juventus.

“The most difficult moment of my career at Juventus. My teammates were like brothers to me. They gave me the strength to show up on the pitch.”