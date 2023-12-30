Gianluigi Buffon has come to the defence of Max Allegri as the Bianconeri manager faces heavy criticism for his team’s lack of trophies.

Juve clinched five league titles under Allegri during his initial tenure at the club, a key factor that prompted his return three seasons ago. However, the past two full seasons back have seen the club fail to secure any trophies, leading fans to demand a change.

Amidst the turbulent period for Juve in the last two terms, Allegri has effectively steadied the ship, ensuring that off-field issues do not significantly impact his players. The club acknowledges and values this stability, opting to retain him in his role. Nonetheless, there have been persistent calls for his departure.

Buffon, having played under Allegri, has spoken out in support of his former coach, endorsing the gaffer for the commendable work he has done at the club.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Criticism? Because he comes from two years in which Juve went through a lot of vicissitudes. If I think about the happiness of the Juventus world when he returned… But when we start again we need time. These two years have allowed him to do choices, to sort out the group and perhaps build to achieve victory within a year or two.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has not won any trophy since he returned to the club and knows the criticism of his current spell is justified.

However, he remains one of the best men for the job and will turn the situation around if he gets the right players for his system.