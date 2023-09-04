Gigi Buffon, the legendary goalkeeper of Juventus, holds a prominent role among former players in the current Italy national team coaching setup. With his wealth of experience gained from one of the longest careers in world football, having played under several renowned managers, Buffon is poised to leave his mark in this coaching role.

While there have been suggestions that Buffon could potentially succeed Gianluca Vialli in the national team, he is determined to create his own legacy rather than simply following in the footsteps of the late coach. This reflects his commitment to making a meaningful contribution to the team’s success and development as a coach.

Speaking about the comparison, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“As Vialli’s replacement? The memory is immense and beautiful, we had an extraordinary relationship off the pitch. We constantly exchanged shirts, there was total sharing and I must say that it would be wrong to think of reaching his level straight away.

“Each of us has our own past, our own path, we are able to give answers that you can’t give when you’re young. Being able to come here trying to recreate Vialli would be wrong,I wouldn’t be up to it .

