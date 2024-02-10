Gianluigi Buffon has reflected on his tenure at Juventus and the disappointment of not securing a Champions League title during his time with the club. While acknowledging his sympathy for the fans regarding their inability to clinch the prestigious trophy, Buffon maintains that he harbours no significant regrets despite coming close to triumph on multiple occasions.

The esteemed former goalkeeper, who spent the majority of his illustrious career at Juventus, was acquired by the Bianconeri for a record-breaking transfer fee for a goalkeeper. Buffon played a pivotal role in Max Allegri’s team, which notably reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in both 2015 and 2017, albeit falling short of claiming the ultimate prize on both occasions.

Despite Juventus’ status as a prominent figure in European football and the preeminent club in Italy, Buffon emphasises that winning the Champions League would have merely served as an added accolade rather than a defining achievement for him.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It has never been a wound for me, for me it has been the incentive to fight every year for something extremely big. If I then have to make a general speech that touches the Juve world, teammates and managers, I was very sorry for them and for the fans who have yearned for this cup for more or less thirty years.

“For me, playing in the Champions League was already joy, winning it would have been the closing of a circle but I don’t care.”

Juve FC Says

Not winning the Champions League is a big deal for most players, but Buffon achieved more than enough during his career and is still considered one of the best-ever goalies that graced the field for any team.