Gianluigi Buffon is set to replace the late Italy legend Gianluca Vialli in the national team setup, according to Football Italia.

Despite having one season remaining on his Parma contract, the former Juventus goalkeeper has decided to end his playing career. He leaves the game as one of the best-ever goalkeepers and one of Juventus’ most decorated players.

Buffon had a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia but has chosen to retire from playing. Instead, he is expected to join Roberto Mancini’s coaching group at the national team level. It is believed that Buffon will use this opportunity to develop himself in the coaching role and may pursue a career as a coach later on.

His vast experience and knowledge of the game make him a valuable addition to the Italian national team’s coaching staff.

Juve FC Says

Buffon is a legend in club and international football and deserves a role in the national team.

Juve will also likely prepare a spot for him off the pitch if he has the relevant experience and makes himself available.

Working for the national team will go a long way to help him learn some top-level coaching skills, as he will have to deal with players from different clubs and backgrounds.

It would be interesting to see if he would become successful as a coach as he has been while playing football.