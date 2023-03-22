Buffon explains why Neymar would thrive in Allegri’s system

Since his return to Turin in 2021, things haven’t exactly been thrilling for Max Allegri in his second stint at Juventus.

Nonetheless, the manager is still standing, and hoping to guide his players towards a memorable achievement despite the challenging circumstances.

For his part, Gianluigi Buffon tries to explain the philosophy of his former coach. While the Livorno native doesn’t have his trademark style of play like some of his famous colleagues, he’s someone who allows his players to express themselves.

According to the legendary goalkeeper, Allegri would be the ideal coach for a free spirit like Neymar Jr.

“Allegri doesn’t make a bolt, but he relies heavily on the players who must understand how to make moves themselves,” said Buffon in his appearance with Christian Vieri’s Bobo TV via Calciomercato.

“Neymar would like to have a coach like that. Now there are difficulties, but Juve are reacting as only Juve do. I see compactness and unity, regardless of whether I like their style of play or not.

“The 15-point penalty in the standings and the change in management has allowed the boys to team up to challenge injustice.”

During his illustrious playing career, Buffon served under Allegri for four seasons between 2014 and 2018, before playing alongside Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain in 2018/19.

The legendary goalkeeper currently plies his trade at his boyhood club Parma who play in Serie B.