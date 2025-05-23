Antonio Conte continues to be linked with a potential return to Juventus this summer, despite having only just taken the reins at Napoli. The experienced tactician was available on the market when Juventus opted to appoint Thiago Motta at the start of the current campaign, a decision that has since come under scrutiny.

Motta was unable to deliver the results expected at a club of Juventus’ stature and has already been dismissed. His replacement, Igor Tudor, has stabilised the team and is on the verge of securing a top-four finish. However, speculation persists that Juventus will make a managerial change again and bring Conte back to the helm.

Conte’s Past with Juventus Fuels Speculation

Conte has a well-documented history with Juventus, both as a player and as a manager. His previous spell in charge saw the Bianconeri dominate Serie A, and his deep connection with the club naturally makes him a candidate when the managerial seat becomes available. If he wins the Serie A title with Napoli this weekend, it could mark a high point that encourages him to consider a new challenge.

There is increasing talk within Italian football circles that Conte may indeed be tempted to return to Juventus, particularly given his past success there. However, no official confirmation has emerged, and those close to the situation have urged caution in reading too much into the speculation.

Gianluigi Buffon (Getty Images)

Buffon Urges Caution Amid Rumours

Speaking about the matter, Gigi Buffon addressed the growing rumours surrounding Conte’s future. As quoted by Calciomercato, he said:

“It’s normal for coaches like that to be associated with prestigious benches. But it’s not all as obvious as it seems. In my opinion, Antonio hasn’t revealed anything and is only thinking about completing his feat with Napoli”.

Buffon’s comments reflect a broader sentiment that while Conte is undoubtedly a high-profile figure, any potential move back to Juventus remains uncertain. His focus for now appears to be on finishing the job at Napoli, where he has already made a significant impact.

Convincing Conte to leave a project he has only just begun may prove difficult. Nonetheless, Juventus could make a compelling case, especially with Champions League football and the chance to restore the club’s domestic dominance on offer.