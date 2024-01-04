A significant betting scandal shook Italian football this season following the revelation that some of the country’s best young players are addicted gamblers.

After a thorough investigation, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Fagioli were handed bans for their roles in the scandal.

Betting addiction and the act itself became the subject of a serious debate in the Italian media for several months.

As the scandal has subsided, Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has now shared his opinion, insisting that betting should not be criminalised. He emphasises the importance of making a distinction in this matter.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It is a very delicate topic. I believe it is wrong to criminalize and not make distinctions. Betting in itself is not a crime, the stadiums themselves and sports broadcasts are full of advertisements for Apps of this type gender and the State encourages the game. If, however, a footballer bets on football he faces punishments that rightly must be inflicted; but if he bets on volleyball, basketball, dog racing… he is not committing any crime”.

Juve FC Says

Betting is a delicate subject all over the world in most societies, but for sure, it is not a criminal offence.

The players have a responsibility not to bet on games they will play in, but we do not think they should be penalised for betting on other matches or sports.