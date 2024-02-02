Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon has completed his graduation from the FIGC Coverciano Technical Centre, as reported by Tuttojuve. This accomplishment now qualifies him to serve as a sporting director in the world of football.

Buffon, renowned for his legendary goalkeeping career, concluded his playing journey a few months ago after an illustrious tenure, predominantly with Juventus. The Bianconeri made a record-breaking transfer to secure his services, and Buffon reciprocated their confidence with consistently exceptional performances, establishing himself as one of the world’s premier goalkeepers over two decades.

After hanging up his gloves, Buffon promptly embarked on a directorship course, showcasing his commitment to a post-playing career in football management. Tuttojuve indicates that he is among several former players who have recently graduated from the school.

While the report does not specify his immediate plans, it opens the possibility for Buffon to potentially contribute to Juventus in a different capacity in the future. For the present, the Bianconeri will continue to place their trust in Cristiano Giuntoli, who has made a promising start to his role at the club.

Juve FC Says

Buffon served us well, and the club might consider bringing him back in the future, so he has taken a good step by enrolling in the course.

It would be interesting to see which club will take a chance on him and make him their director first.