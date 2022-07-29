Buffon has his say on Dybala moving to Roma

Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that he didn’t want Paulo Dybala to join Inter Milan, and he is happy the Argentinian has moved to AS Roma instead.

Dybala left Juve at the end of last season as a free agent after the Bianconeri decided against extending his contract.

The Argentinian had become one of their historical figures with impressive performances and goal returns.

However, injuries plagued him in the last two seasons he spent at the club, and they decided to cut their losses and allow him to leave.

Inter was the early favourites to add him to their squad, and some fans were already abusing him for choosing to join the Nerazzurri.

But the deal never happened, and he is now a part of Jose Mourinho’s squad at Roma.

Buffon believes it is the best club for him. He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “Paulo had the right to choose after his exit from Juventus on a free transfer.

“In the past few weeks, Dybala could have gone to Inter, Roma or Napoli and I hoped he would have chosen either of the latter two. I hoped it for his career.

“Paulo needed an emotional shock and I was certain that only Roma and Napoli could have given that to him.

“I wrote it to him in a message and I am happy to see him at Roma. Dybala, from a technical point of view, is the best in Serie A alongside [Ángel] Di Maria.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala would have tarnished his Juve legacy if he had moved to Inter Milan, but it seems he didn’t care.

At Roma, he would not play in the Champions League this term, but he can be a key player for them in it.