A year after his retirement from professional football, Gianluigi Buffon spoke about the role he would love to take on in a non-playing capacity.

The Juventus legend is one of the former players we all expect to see around the game now that he has retired.

Buffon has even been tipped to return to Juventus in a non-playing capacity in the near future.

He is an interesting character whom most Juventus fans love, and he wants to remain involved in football.

Several players take up non-playing roles after retirement, and some simply settle for ceremonial roles like the one Pavel Nedved had at Juventus.

However, Buffon says he wants to work in a capacity where he will be heavily involved and get his hands dirty.

The former goalkeeper said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“How do I see him? Let’s say as sporting director? Manager? I’ll put the question mark, again. But still up to the task in the things I like. I certainly want to be operational, I don’t like being passive.”

Juve FC Says

Buffon is one of the former players we love so much, and we truly expect him to be back in the game in a non-playing capacity sooner than later.

It remains unclear if Juve has plans to trust one of its former players with an executive role soon, but Buffon will have to work under Cristiano Giuntoli if he returns to the Allianz Stadium.