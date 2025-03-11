Gigi Buffon understands that Juventus is having a difficult season. However, he hopes that the club will keep Thiago Motta in charge until the end of the current campaign. While Motta appeared to be immune to criticism following a run of five consecutive victories, his position has come under scrutiny after the team suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Atalanta at the weekend. The loss was a harsh blow, and La Dea certainly deserved the win, highlighting the significant gap between Juventus and the top teams in Serie A.

Despite this setback, Motta is determined to bounce back and is hoping to secure a victory in the next match. A strong performance and a win in the remaining league games could potentially confirm his place in the managerial position for next season. The club’s hierarchy is aware that the pressure is mounting on Motta, with comparisons being drawn to the sacking of Massimiliano Allegri before the end of last season. There is a possibility that Motta could face similar treatment if the results do not improve.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

However, Buffon believes that no decision regarding the manager’s future should be made prematurely. As quoted by Calciomercato, he said, “I would wait until the end of the season.” Buffon acknowledged that things may not be going as well as hoped but added, “There are still ten days to go, and something surprising and positive could happen. I hope so.”

While Motta has been struggling to achieve the desired results, Buffon believes the former midfielder has earned the right to remain in charge until the season concludes. Despite the challenges, Buffon feels Motta’s efforts should be recognised, and there is still time for the team to finish the season on a positive note. Juventus supporters and management alike will be hoping that the team can turn things around, but the final decision on Motta’s future will likely depend on how the team performs in the coming weeks.