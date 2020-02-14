Buffon: ‘I can still play at high level’

Gigi Buffon was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and believes he has continued to play because he “can still perform at a high level.”

The veteran keeper was on hand to perform two great saves, keeping the Bianconeri in the Coppa Italia first leg against Milan.

“The reason I am still playing is that I believe I can perform at a high level,” he told Rai Sport.

“There are situations, such as this return to Juve, that give me even more motivation, because there are relationships that make my responsibility and determination feel even stronger.

“I liked our passing, as we rediscovered the fluidity in our movement, but didn’t create as much in the final third of the pitch. The 1-1 draw is a good result, considering how things were going, even if it’s not a scoreline that allows you to rest easy for the second leg.

“I didn’t know Ibra would be banned. I have to admit, I smile at this, because so many turned their noses up when Ibrahimovic was coming to Milan, but at the age of 38, he is making the difference.

“When it comes to players, you have to analyse them individually and not just as a birthdate. I am very happy for him, he is an extraordinary champion.

“Cristiano? Ronaldo is incredible. I will admit, one of the reasons I returned to Juventus was the opportunity to play and train with Cristiano Ronaldo and every day is a revelation.

“I asked for Maldini’s sons’ shirt – In my collection I have Enrico Chiesa and his son, George Weah and his son, Paolo Maldini and his son. Now I’m waiting for their grandchildren!”