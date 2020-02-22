Buffon: ‘I hope Sarri stays’

Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon says he would prefer it if Maurizio Sarri were to remain in charge as it would mean “we’ll have won something”.

The Bianconeri have been under pressure in recent weeks having lost games against Lazio and Verona before turning in lacklustre performances against Milan and Brescia.

Despite the poor form, Buffon would prefer that the club and fans show support for the under fire manager.

“It was necessary to change our skin to face another process,” Buffon told Le Iene.

“It takes time. It was right to try something different to achieve the targets.

“I hope Sarri remains, because that will mean that we’ll have won something.

“If Inter go through in the Europa League, I would probably say Lazio are the most dangerous, they’re only playing on Sundays, that makes them scarier.”

“My coronarvirus joke? I would do the joke again, It was a nice question, to create empathy.

“There are always many Chinese fans, that night he was alone and to make him feel at ease, I tried to interact with him by talking to each other.

“I sent a signal at a time when, especially in Italy, there’s a lot of intolerance. I apologise if anyone was offended.”