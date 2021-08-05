Buffon insists Juventus are in ‘excellent health’ ahead of the new season

Gigi Buffon has moved to praise former team-mate Wojciech Szczesny who is set to hold onto the number one role for Juventus this season, whilst claiming that Juventus are in good stead ahead of the new season.

There is worries over the club’s finances at present, but nothing in the shape of rivals Inter Milan, who have been forced to ring the changes to free up funds, and already look a shadow of the squad they went onto win the 2020-21 scudetto with.

The Old Lady is looking forward to seeing what returning boss Max Allegri can do with their star-studded squad, and goalkeeping legend Buffon has moved to praise his former club, claiming Szczesny is ‘great’ also.

“Juve? Juve is fine, is in excellent health and has a great goalkeeper,” Buffon told La Repubblica(via TuttoJuve). “Try to understand, I feel like an artist and I did not want to stop because I believe that an artist always cultivates the desire to show off the gesture, if he is still capable of it, for personal satisfaction and a certain dose of narcissism.

“Going back as a manager? No, I have no agreement to do something in society. I’m back for the second time in Serie B and if I was there at 28, when I was the world goalkeeper, why not go back at 43? As in 2006 I chose the Juventus, today I chose Parma. I could also play in the first category, it wouldn’t change my value.”

I don’t think anyone is really questioning the morals or thinking of Buffon, despite the belief that he could easily have played a key role for Serie A club this term, and while I was confident that we had a title-winning squad before the summer, seeing Inter Milan having to sell many of their better players is disappointing somewhat, as I would much rather have seen Juve challenged to bring the best out of the team, but the competition could well be less than expected…

