Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon recalls his time at the club while admitting that the Serie B experience was costly for his career.

The iconic goalkeeper signed for the Old Lady in the summer of 2001. His original stint in Turin lasted for 17 years and featured some incredible highs and lows.

After winning the World Cup in 2006, the shot-stopper returned to find a club in shambles. A court trial sent Juventus to Serie B amidst the Calciopoli scandal and stripped the club of two Scudetto titles.

But while several stars opted to leave for good, Buffon and a group of loyalists decided to stay put, tending to the club’s wounds at its darkest hour.

Nevertheless, the 46-year-old explains that that decision cost him dearly, but he would do it all over again.

In the end, it depends on your character. In moments of difficulty, I have never look for escape routes, and it was also an opportunity to demonstrate that you can also play for other values,” said the legendary goalkeeper in his interview with BSMT Podcast via JuveNews.

“I would do it all over again 100 times, even if it cost me on many levels career-wise. For me it was very simple, I went to the headquarters after the World Cup and there was almost an air of abandonment.

“In my opinion, they didn’t expect a similar response from me. Then, the club took off again.

Buffon also looks back on the first campaign under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

“Conte’s first year was a magical ride. We won the Scudetto through sheer stubbornness and tenacity.

“Antonio was like an electric shockwave, he arrived and with his leadership and charisma, he convinced us that we could achieve great things.

“And it’s not like he had experience at the time. We finished seventh in the last two campaigns, but I immediately said that we would finish in the Top Two. Milan were so much stronger than us, but you recognize certain things straight away.”

The recently-retired custodian explained why he left Juventus in 2018 and how his solitary campaign at Paris Saint Germain unfolded.

“I was the Juventus captain for many years, I knew certain dynamics inside out and I didn’t want my presence to interrupt the fluidity of a path.

“I had decided at the beginning of that season that I would stop. Italy didn’t qualify for the World Cup but I continued to perform well and I didn’t want to end my career like that.

“I met with the management in January and I felt it wasn’t the right thing to continue. I had already organized my post-football life.

“Then within a month, the call to PSG came. It was an exceptional experience, I felt free.

“Paris has an international scope, living a reality like a citizen of the world. They all loved me, they gave me so much.

“At Juve, we had top-class players, but then I see Mbappè, Verratti, Thiago Silva…

“With them in Turin, we would have won four Champions Leagues. But obviously, there are pros and cons in everything.”