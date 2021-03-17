Buffon loses a record – not to an individual but a club

Gianluigi Buffon is one of the oldest goalkeepers still in the game and most interestingly, he is arguably the best goalkeeper to ever play.

The 43-year-old is still on the books of Juventus and going strong.

He is no longer considered the go-to goalkeeper at the club and has to play behind the first choice.

But he has had an illustrious career that has seen him set and break numerous records before now.

On his day, he is one goalkeeper that you can count on to keep a clean sheet and he set a record that has just been broken.

In the 2016/17 season, as Juventus won Serie A and reached the final of the Champions League, Buffon set a record in the latter competition.

The veteran went 690 minutes without conceding a goal in the Champions League that year and has held the record until now, as reported by Football Italia.

But Manchester City surpassed it after they kept a clean sheet against Borussia Monchengladbach.

City beat the Germans 2-0 and means that they have gone more than 700 minutes without conceding a goal in the UCL this season.

They have conceded just one goal in the competition so far and it came in their first match against FC Porto.

Ederson cannot claim the record alone because he missed one of their games in that run.