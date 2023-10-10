Gianluigi Buffon has acknowledged that the loss of Paul Pogba is a significant setback for Juventus and reduces their prospects of competing for the title.

The midfielder is facing a doping ban following a failed drug test, which could last up to four years. Juventus is already moving forward without him, while Pogba is mounting a defence in an attempt to have his ban reduced.

Although Pogba had limited playing time for Juventus last season due to injuries, he had begun the current campaign well and was gradually getting minutes in matches as he worked towards earning a starting spot. However, the midfielder’s ban will now deprive the club of one of its top midfield talents, and Buffon believes that this diminishes their chances of winning the league.

The ex-goalkeeper said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“At the beginning of the season, I considered them among the favourites, but without Pogba, I believe that the ambitions should be reduced, even if they can still have a leading season in the league without having won the cups.”

Juve FC Says

Losing Pogba is a huge blow because his presence alone in the dressing room inspires the club’s fans and players.

Now that he will not play for us again, someone else must step up to lead the players with much experience.