Buffon: “No one knows Juventus better than Allegri”

Despite leaving the club for the second time, Gianluigi Buffon’s name will forever be linked to that of Juventus. The legendary goalkeeper initially joined the club in 2001 from Parma.

The 43-year-old spent a lone season at Paris Saint Germain in 2018/19, before making a sensational return to Turin. After two additional years at the club, the Italian ended up making another return to a former club, signing for Parma earlier this summer.

The 2006 World Cup winner will help the Crociati in their bid to return to the top flight as quickly as possible after finishing at the very bottom of the Serie A table last season.

Nonetheless, Gigi will definitely keep an eye on every detail regarding the Old Lady, and expects the club to find success once again under the guide of the returning Max Allegri.

“Juve have all the credentials to go back to winning the Scudetto. Last year we won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup, but there was often talk of disappointment because the expectations were different,” said Buffon according to Calciomercato.

“Now they will try to win the championship again and no one knows Juventus better than Allegri. He knows what it takes for his team to get back on top.”

The goalkeeper also spoke about his former teammates, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, who led Italy in the triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

“No surprises for Chiellini and Bonucci, they are two points of reference and every national team needs experience, solidity and certainty on the part of some players.

“Verratti is a champion and Jorginho is of the highest level, but for me, the two surprises were certainly Chiesa and Donnarumma.”