Gigi Buffon has shared his thoughts on what Juventus can expect from Igor Tudor as their manager while also identifying the team with the strongest squad in Serie A. The legendary goalkeeper believes that Tudor is the right man to guide Juventus through this crucial period as they aim to secure a top-four finish.

Juventus has endured a challenging few weeks, which ultimately led to Thiago Motta losing his job as manager. Despite their struggles, the club still has an opportunity to finish in the top four, provided they maintain a consistent run of victories. Tudor has been entrusted with the task of ensuring that the team qualifies for the Champions League, a responsibility that comes with immense pressure.

Although taking charge of a team so late in the season is never easy, Buffon is confident in Tudor’s ability to deliver positive results. The former Juventus star believes that his knowledge of the club and his energy will be instrumental in revitalising the squad for the remaining matches.

Getty Images

As quoted by Football Italia, Buffon expressed his support for Tudor, stating:

“Igor is someone who knows the Juventus atmosphere very well.

“He brings the fresh energy Juventus needed at this moment. As for what the future holds, we can only wait and see.”

He further added:

“I’ve been saying since July that Napoli will finish either first or second, while Inter are to be taken for granted in the top two, seeing as they have by far the strongest squad.”

While Tudor’s arrival offers hope for a turnaround, especially after a winning start over Genoa, the responsibility does not rest on him alone. The players must also step up and take accountability for their performances. Achieving the club’s objectives will require a collective effort, with every member of the squad playing their part in ensuring a strong finish to the season.