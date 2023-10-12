Former Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon recently shed light on what distinguishes the Bianconeri from their counterparts.

Consistently at the summit of Italian football, the Black and Whites have always boasted some of Europe’s premier talents within their squad.

Buffon has now disclosed the key elements that set Juventus apart from its competition.

The former Parma goalkeeper said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“At Juve, you constantly feel the ownership, you perceive it whether it is present or absent. This is precisely due to the longevity of the Agnellis in the Juventus club. A certain way of working, of thinking, is already embodied in the whole environment, which it has been handed down from generation to generation.

“Then there is the enthusiasm of the people, because from Lampedusa to Bolzano you find Juventus fans. I haven’t been here for a few years now, but even now that I’ve stopped, many continue to ask me of the Bianconeri”.

Juve FC Says

We remain the top club in the country and we are a special team, thanks partly to the ownership of the Agnelli family.

For the past 100 years, they have maintained their ownership of one of the best teams in Europe and keep showing why we should believe we will be back as the dominant side in the country.

Buffon’s story also shows why players from every club in the country will jump at the chance to play for us.

Juventus may not be on top right now but as they say, form is temporary, class is permanent.