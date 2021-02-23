Buffon praises rivals Inter Milan who are showing ‘what they’re capable of’

Gianluigi Buffon claims that Inter Milan have had the talent for some time, but are only now showing what they’re ‘capable of’.

Juventus beat Crotone last night to keep within eight points of the Nerazzurri at the top of the Serie A table, albeit having played a match less.

The Old Lady have won the last nine scudetti, and will not be giving up on their bid to make that ten in-a-row, but will need Inter to drop points in the run in also.

While it should be inevitable that Antonio Conte’s side will not go the remainder of the campaign by winning each clash, our side will need to be at their very best to catch them, as well as juggling the Coppa Italia and Champions League in the meantime.

Buffon insists that our victory didn’t come easy last night, but that he isn’t shocked that Inter are showing their title credentials at present.

“We needed a win, but it wasn’t easy. We found it tough in the first half an hour, but what matters is staying fully focused for the full 90 minutes. The fact that Inter are ahead of us isn’t a surprise; maybe the surprise is the fact that they hadn’t shown what they’re capable of until now.”

Inter have shown in their three matches against Juventus this season that they have strong players and a tough coach, but we will see what they’re really made of in the coming months.

Patrick