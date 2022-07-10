Buffon predicts Juventus as one of the favourites to win this Scudetto

Gianluigi Buffon has named Juventus as one of the clubs who are favourites to win this season’s Scudetto title.

The Bianconeri ended the last campaign without a trophy and has been strengthening their squad in this transfer window to make it better.

The likes of Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba have been added to the group, and they could capture Andrea Cambiaso soon as well.

Max Allegri won five league titles consecutively during his first stint as Juventus’ manager and the boss would be keen to ensure he gets the club a trophy in this campaign.

Juve legend and Parma number one, Buffon believes they and Inter Milan are the favourites to win the league title this season.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I see Juventus and Inter ahead of everyone else with the Bianconeri holding a slight advantage.

“And Milan just behind. I thought they were last season but they were very good at giving their all.”

Juve FC Says

We are always one of the teams to beat in Italy in every campaign because we have a world-class manager and one of the best squads in the competition.

However, we must work hard in every game to win the points because Inter and AC Milan are also keen on ensuring we remain far from the top of the league table.