The Juventus legend, one of Italy’s greatest-ever players, has been drafted to work with the national team because of his experience.

Before Euro 2024, the former goalkeeper held a role that did not require much work or contribution from him, and he has been eager to get a bigger role in the team.

His wishes have been granted, with a report on Calciomercato revealing he is now the sporting director of the Italian national teams, overseeing both the senior and youth national teams.

He will now have a more prominent role in Italian football and hopes that he can help them make an impression at the World Cup in 2026.