Weeks ago, reports suggested that Gianluigi Buffon was considering his future in the Italian national team setup following their exit from Euro 2024.
Juve FC Says
Buffon had a distinguished career, and he can become a successful backroom staff member for Italy.
The Azzurri have been struggling for several years now and are eager to be back consistently challenging and winning trophies.
With Buffon’s influence, the team could find success far easier to come, and his work with the youth teams will help develop and promote talents to the senior team.
