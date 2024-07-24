Weeks ago, reports suggested that Gianluigi Buffon was considering his future in the Italian national team setup following their exit from Euro 2024.

The Juventus legend, one of Italy’s greatest-ever players, has been drafted to work with the national team because of his experience.

Before Euro 2024, the former goalkeeper held a role that did not require much work or contribution from him, and he has been eager to get a bigger role in the team.

His wishes have been granted, with a report on Calciomercato revealing he is now the sporting director of the Italian national teams, overseeing both the senior and youth national teams.

He will now have a more prominent role in Italian football and hopes that he can help them make an impression at the World Cup in 2026.

Juve FC Says

Buffon had a distinguished career, and he can become a successful backroom staff member for Italy.

The Azzurri have been struggling for several years now and are eager to be back consistently challenging and winning trophies.

With Buffon’s influence, the team could find success far easier to come, and his work with the youth teams will help develop and promote talents to the senior team.