Buffon ready to renew with Juve – Here’s the next records in his sights

“He has won everything in his career, leave something for the others!”

These were Marco Ballotta’s words regarding Gianluigi Buffon, according to ilBianconero.

Whilst the report says that this statement was made by the former Lazio goalkeeper in a joking manner, perhaps a part of it portrays how the man is feeling on the inside.

Ballotta had never been the most famous name in Italian football, but at least he holds two precious records.

The 56-year is considered to be the oldest player who ever took the pitch in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.

The retired shot-stopper was standing between the posts for Lazio when they took on Genoa in May 2008. He was 44-years-old and 38 days that day.

At 43 years and 252 days, he took on Real Madrid in the Champions League on December 2007.

Whilst these two records still stand to this very day, Buffon will have a golden chance to break them next season.

According to the source mentioned above, the 43-year-old enjoys a great relationship with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, and the two are expected to agree on a renewal for another season.

The legendary goalkeeper played for the Old Lady through sickness and health between 2001 and 2018.

After spending one season at Paris Saint Germain, Gigi completed a sensational comeback to Turin in 2019, and is currently serving as a second choice behind Wojciech Szczesny.

Since returning to the club, Buffon managed to add some new personal records to his name, including breaking Paolo Maldini’s record for the number of Serie A appearances.