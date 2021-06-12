Buffon reportedly has three options, including two Spanish giants

Despite celebrating his 43rd birthday earlier this year, Gianluigi Buffon proved that he still a reliable option between the posts.

The legendary goalkeeper acted as a backup for Wojciech Szczesny in the last two seasons after returning to Juventus in 2019.

The former Italy captain opted against renewing his contract with the Old Lady, and is now considering his options for next season.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb via Football Italia, Buffon has three possible options if he opts against hanging up his gloves.

Gigi’s first possible destination is Barcelona, where he would act as a backup for Marc-André Ter Stegen.

In addition to the Catalans, the report claims that another La Liga side is interested in the veteran’s services, and that happens to be Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone possesses arguably the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment in Jan Oblak, and therefore, the Italian would surely act as a mere backup.

Finally, the source believes that the shot-stopper’s third option is his former side Parma, where he made his debut at the age of 17 in 1995.

The Crociati have been relegated to Serie B after an abysmal season that saw them finish at the very bottom of the Serie A table.

The advantage in this case would be getting more playing time, but it remains to be seen whether or not Buffon would be willing play in the second division.