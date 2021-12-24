Buffon reveals competition he still wants to win after failed attempts with Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon is one of the most successful goalkeepers in the history of football and it is easy to think he has won all the major trophies in the game.

The Parma man spent much of his career at Juventus and dominated Italian football with the Bianconeri.

However, there is still one competition he didn’t win with the club and he hints it is probably why he hasn’t retired from football.

The 43-year-old is still playing regularly for Parma and says he hasn’t won the Champions League yet, which is probably why he is still motivated to keep playing.

He reached the final of the competition with Juventus in 2003, 2015 and 2017 and says via Football Italia:

“Not winning the Champions League keeps my competitive spirit alive. Perhaps if I had won the Champions League, I might’ve already retired, because I would have no more important objectives to reach.”

Juve FC Says

Buffon is one of the best goalkeepers Italy has ever produced and that is a huge statement considering the country has some illustrious names.

His performances deserve to have won him the competition and it would be much harder to achieve that now.

He could help Parma gain promotion to the Italian top flight, but they are far from competing in or winning the UCL as things stand.