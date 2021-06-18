Buffon reveals his most memorable year and it will surprise you

Gianluigi Buffon has looked back on his career after leaving Juventus and he says the year he spent at PSG is unforgettable for him.

The Italian veteran who is set to continue his playing career at Parma next season has spent a majority of his time in the game at Juventus.

He joined the Bianconeri from Parma in 2001 and went on to become arguably the greatest goalkeeper of his generation.

He won an abundance of trophies with the Bianconeri and was their main goalkeeper in their last decade of Serie A dominance that was just been ended by Inter Milan.

He left Juventus for PSG in 2018 and he spent one season with the French side before returning to Turin.

He has now revealed that looking back at his career, the time he spent in Paris is the most memorable for him considering the amount of respect he commanded from around the French capital.

He was a guest at the Invasioni di Campo show and said about Paris, as quoted by Calciomercato: “It was the classic butt hit. I had the opportunity to play in an embarrassing team in terms of quality, talking to the boys when I returned to Juve I always said that I only experienced a feeling of strength this way. year in black and white.

“I was very convinced we would go all the way, winning games in a really easy way.

“Then you become presumptuous and life punishes you. The year of my career that I remember with the most pleasure is precisely that of Paris.

“The respect I have I had in France I never felt it, I went out much more in Paris, I lived it with the lightness of someone who wants to share and interact “