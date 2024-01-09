Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has opened up about his motivation to perform at a high level every season, driven by his strong desire to win the Champions League.

Buffon, a pivotal figure for Juventus for at least two decades, played a crucial role in the team’s journey to the Champions League final twice in the 2010s. Despite securing numerous league and cup titles with the club, he acknowledges that nothing fueled his motivation for a season more than the aspiration to lift the coveted Champions League trophy.

Reflecting on his career, Buffon pondered whether his footballing journey might have been shorter if he hadn’t harboured such a strong desire to achieve success in the Champions League.

The former Juve goalie said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I lived well with the obsession of the Champions League, in fact it was a stimulus to make me start a season every year and to always make me look for new reasons to improve. I also asked myself a question, if I had won it when I was young, or too early, perhaps I wouldn’t have had the career I had.”

Juve FC Says

Buffon was one of the finest performers in the Champions League when he played in the competition and will feel unlucky that he never won it.

We have several players who played for us and deserved to win that trophy as well. Hopefully, we will win it soon with Max Allegri.