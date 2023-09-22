Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that he contemplated leaving the club during the Calciopoli scandal that rocked Italian football in 2006. Juventus was the team that faced the most severe penalties as a result of the scandal.

The Bianconeri suffered relegation from the top flight and saw several of their key players depart, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left the club immediately.

Despite the upheaval, Buffon, along with Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet, and others, chose to remain at the club. However, Buffon acknowledged that the decision to stay was not an easy one, and he discussed the possibility of leaving the club before ultimately opting to continue his career with Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“During the Calciopoli year I had some doubts about whether or not to stay at Juve, as is normal. But the moment I found myself at the headquarters, I remember it as if it were now and I was asked where I would have liked to go.

“I almost felt like I was throwing away the opportunity to send a signal. I replied: ‘But haven’t you taken into consideration the possibility that I might stay?’ It’s a good thing they were sitting, otherwise they would have fallen on the floor.”

Juve FC Says

Buffon is being honest with this conversation because it was a tough time for us as a club and we know several players struggled with the decision to leave or stay.

Those who stayed helped us get back up, but it was never an easy decision for anyone.