Buffon reveals the best moment of his life at Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon has revealed the best moment of his Juventus career as the time Juve won its first Scudetto title under Antonio Conte.

The Bianconeri had suffered a demotion to Serie B in 2006 and had spent the following years trying to get back to the top of Italian football.

Conte was the club’s manager between 2011 and 2014, and he won three consecutive league titles during his time in charge.

Buffon was on his team for the entirety of his tenure and the Italian goalkeeper claims winning the 2011/2012 Scudetto was the best moment of his career at the club.

He told La Stampa, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “The first Juventus championship with Conte because he made sense of the decision to remain in Serie B in 2006.”

Juve FC Says

Winning that league title helped us return to the top of Italian football, and it set us up to win 8 more consecutive crowns.

There have been important moments in this club’s history, but winning that title stands out as one of the key times.

We have just ended a second consecutive campaign with no Scudetto, and we need to get it back by next season.

That will require us to sign key players in this transfer window and prepare very well for the upcoming season.