Buffon reveals the match that prompted him to leave Juventus

By the end of last season, Gianluigi Buffon decided to put an end for his storied Juventus career once and for all.

The legendary Italian had been at the club since 2001, and only went away for one year, spending the 2018/19 campaign at Paris Saint Germain.

However, the 43-year-old still intends to go on with his playing career, and is expected to find himself a club that would allow him to play on regular basis.

After his return to the Bianconeri, Gigi had to adapt to a new role as Wojciech Szczesny’s backup, and it apparently wasn’t an easy task for one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

Buffon gave an interview to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, where he hinted that his former club Parma could be his next destination.

“I made a calculation. if I went to Serie B at the age of 28, as the best goalkeeper in the world, at 43 it shouldn’t be so hard. Also because I play for passion, for the challenge, for ambition. If there is no emotional involvement, I wouldn’t be able to play even with the amateurs.”

The shot-stopper also explained why bringing back Massimiliano Allegri was the right move for Juventus.

“For me, Max was the correct solution, because you can’t waste time at Juventus. He knows the environment inside out, and how to behave, he knows what directives to give, how to organize things. Then, throughout all these managerial changes at the club, a figure like him acts as a glue.”

Buffon reveals that he already planned to leave the club in January, especially after the win against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in December, as some observers claimed that he was chosen to start because he was Andrea Pirlo’s friend.

“There were doubts before the match. Some said ‘But why does Buffon play against Barcelona? He plays because he is a friend of Pirlo … ‘. I have a bit of pride and after the game I called (his agent) Silvano and I told him that it’s over, because I don’t think I deserve this, neither as a person nor as an athlete”.