Gigi Buffon’s retirement from professional football did not come as a complete surprise to many fans, despite the fact that goalkeepers often have longer careers. At the age of 45, he decided to hang up his boots and transition into a role with the Italian national team.

Despite the common belief that his love for the game might have kept him playing until he turned 50, Buffon has opened up about the moment he realised it was time to leave the sport. He had initially prepared to complete the full season with Parma, as he had done in the past, and was mentally prepared for the challenge. However, something significant occurred that led him to make the decision to retire.

Buffon said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It was not difficult [to decide to retire]. At my age, it was something natural to consider.

“I had prepared myself to be ready for the Serie B playoffs at the end of the season. I was fully fit, physically and mentally, but I got injured in Cagliari. That was the sign I had to quit. When I was in the dressing room at Cagliari, I had already decided.”

Juve FC Says

Buffon played football for two decades and was a very successful goalie, so he does not have to explain his decision to anyone.

He will now look to transmit his experience to other goalkeepers in the national team.