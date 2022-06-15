Buffon says Juventus is always unfairly targeted

Juventus has been involved in so many controversial moments recently, and Gianluigi Buffon has explained that is because the club is always a target.

The Bianconeri have been under investigation for several reasons, and it has not been proven guilty in most of the alleged misdeeds.

Buffon played for the club for over a decade, and he was in their squad while several of the scandals happened.

The former Juve goalie has now given one reason they seem to always be in the news for the wrong reason.

He tells France Football, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Why is Juventus involved in so many scandals? It is a team that always has a sword of Damocles above its head, it is always the center of attention in Italy both by its supporters and its opponents.

“What happens to Juve always makes a lot of noise. She has been accused of many things, she has also often been punished, more or less for things that other clubs have also done.

“And I say this without defending the team. When this happens to Juventus, all the others hide behind her because they know that she is the one who unleashes the loudest clamour”

Juve FC Says

Buffon spent enough time at the club to know that it is an institution that is often misunderstood.

Juve is one of the clubs that continue to make Serie A relevant, yet it doesn’t get as much respect as it deserves from the authorities.

This will not stop us from doing the best we can for the game, domestically and internationally.