Buffon says not winning the Champions League will not define him

Gianluigi Buffon is the best-ever goalkeeper in the world depending on who you ask, yet he has never won the Champions League.

The Juventus legend reached the final of the competition thrice in black and white, but he was on the losing side each time.

That is one cup he would still want to win, but he is approaching 45 now and plays in Serie B for Parma.

The goalie spent almost his entire career at Juve, which should have given him the best chance to win the trophy, but that never happened.

Having won the World Cup and several Serie A titles, the former Azzurri number one insists his career will not be defined by not winning the Champions League.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I’ve won so much in my life, but also gave up on other titles. I’m happy to have fought to win them, but personally I also achieved success with the affection of the fans.

“And I don’t need for example eight Champions League trophies to know how good I am. Even without winning those, I know what I’m worth.”

Juve FC Says

Buffon will remain a football legend and he does not have to win the UCL to be given that status.

For him to continue going at his age alone shows how great an athlete he is.

He would always be remembered as one of the best players in his position the game has ever seen.