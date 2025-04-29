Kenan Yildiz was shown a red card during Juventus’ victory over Monza, an incident that Gigi Buffon believes could ultimately benefit the young attacker in the long term. Yildiz has emerged as one of the key figures at Juventus, with the club placing significant trust in his potential to enjoy a lengthy and successful career in their colours.

Juventus were under pressure to return to winning ways following an unexpected defeat to Parma in their previous outing, and the match against Monza was viewed as an important opportunity to get back on track. They succeeded in securing the three points, although Yildiz’s dismissal forced them to play the entire second half with ten men, which could have proved costly. Despite the numerical disadvantage, the team held firm and saw out the result. Following the game, Yildiz issued an apology to the supporters for his actions.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Buffon, who watched the match, offered his perspective on the red card, drawing from his extensive experience in the sport. He believes that such moments are part of a young player’s development and can be formative if approached with the right mindset. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Buffon stated, “An instinctive gesture, wrong, but not bad: it’s part of the growth process for a boy who is not yet twenty. It will do him good, he understood that he had gone too far already by leaving the field: now, however, let’s not throw the cross on him, no trials or moralisms. He apologised in a second.”

Buffon’s comments reflect a belief in the importance of patience and understanding when it comes to the development of young players. Yildiz remains at an early stage in his career, and this episode is likely to serve as a valuable learning experience. The expectation is that he will reflect on the incident and emerge from it with greater maturity and improved decision-making on the pitch. Juventus continue to support his growth and views him as an integral part of their future.