Gianluigi Buffon was disappointed by Inter defender Francesco Acerbi who turned down a call-up from the Italian national team.

The iconic goalkeeper currently works as Italy’s Delegation Head, a role previously held by another legendary Juventus captain in Gianluca Vialli.

Last week, Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti called up 27 players for the two World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Moldova, including Juventus trio, Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Gatti.

Francesco Acerbi turns down Italy call-up

The list also contained the usual Inter contingent, but Acerbi decided he wouldn’t show up at Coverciano.

The 37-year-old released a statement claiming he doesn’t want to be in a place where he doesn’t feel welcome, aiming a dig at Spalletti who excluded him from his plans on previous occasions.

The veteran also insisted his decision is irrelevant to the 0-5 defeat his club suffered in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon reminds Acerbi of his duty towards Italy

Nevertheless, Buffon reminded Acerbi that refusing a call-up to the national team means turning your back on an entire nation, and not just the manager.

“A player doesn’t say no to Spalletti. He’s saying no to something bigger, which is Italy,” pointed out the legendary goalkeeper in an interview with Rai Sport via IlBianconero.

“In the end, figures like me and Spalletti, or the coaches and officials who were here before us, are only fleeting.

“For a certain period of our lives, we have the honour of representing the Italian national team. That value is essential: the unique value is the Azzurri shirt and being able to represent our movement.”

Buffon remains the most capped player in the history of the Italian national team. He made 178 appearances for the Azzurri spanning over 21 years, before leaving his spot between the sticks to Gianluigi Donnarumma in 2018.