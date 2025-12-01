Gianluigi Buffon was satisfied with the arrival of Luciano Spalletti at Juventus, but simultaneously regrets the timing of his appointment.

The club icon currently acts as the Head of Delegation at the Italian national team, a role he inherited from the late Gianluca Vialli.

Therefore, the legendary goalkeeper had the opportunity to work alongside Spalletti while the latter was serving as the Azzurri’s head coach.

Gigi Buffon hails Luciano Spalletti as the right manager for Juventus

Unfortunately for Spaletti, his Italy tenure was a major letdown, as the team was sent packing in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.

This was followed by a 0-3 defeat to Norway in the first World Cup qualifier last June, which proved to be the final straw.

The former Roma and Napoli boss was thus replaced by Gennaro Gattuso, and he ended up joining Juventus in late October when they decided to sack Igor Tudor.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Despite their disappointing experience together with the national team, Buffon only had words of praise when discussing Spalletti.

The 47-year-old insists that his former employers have made the right decision by hiring the experienced manager, but he only wishes he had arrived earlier.

“Spalletti is the right coach for Juventus,” said Buffon in his interview with Radio Anch’io lo Sport (via IlBianconero).

“I’m disappointed that Luciano didn’t have the opportunity to start his project from pre-season, because he could also direct and influence the transfer market.”

Spalletti still lacking the right personnel

The Bianconeri’s displays have certainly improved since Spalletti’s arrival, with the club registering three wins and as many draws in their first six outings across all competitions.

Nevertheless, Buffon has a point, as the new manager appears to be missing the right players for certain roles.

Damien Comolli and Co. will be looking to rectify the situation next year, but finding suitable profiles in January can be a challenging task, so the fans should hold out for major reinforcement before the summer.