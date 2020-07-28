Buffon: ‘They stole two titles from us’

Juventus veteran Gigi Buffon says he’s happy to have reach a 10 Scudetti, ‘since two of them were stolen.’

The Bianconeri captain spoke to Corriere dello Sport and explained why reaching 10 Serie A titles was important to him.

“I’m happy. It was important for me to close the drawers, otherwise something would have remained unfinished,” Buffon told the newspaper.

“I had a target of reaching 10 Scudetti, since two of them were stolen.

“I did it. Even the record of appearances pleases me. But it hasn’t been an easy year. I have always adapted, I’m altruistic by nature.

“But I had to deal with what I represented, and I still think I represent.

“I put myself to the test. I’m proud of myself, because I passed. I always disliked the arrogant and this was a way to test me, to be able to say I’m not.”