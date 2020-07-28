All Stories, Club News

Buffon: ‘They stole two titles from us’

July 28, 2020

Juventus veteran Gigi Buffon says he’s happy to have reach a 10 Scudetti, ‘since two of them were stolen.’

The Bianconeri captain spoke to Corriere dello Sport and explained why reaching 10 Serie A titles was important to him.

“I’m happy. It was important for me to close the drawers, otherwise something would have remained unfinished,” Buffon told the newspaper.

“I had a target of reaching 10 Scudetti, since two of them were stolen.

“I did it. Even the record of appearances pleases me. But it hasn’t been an easy year. I have always adapted, I’m altruistic by nature.

“But I had to deal with what I represented, and I still think I represent.

“I put myself to the test. I’m proud of myself, because I passed. I always disliked the arrogant and this was a way to test me, to be able to say I’m not.”

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Arthur ‘refuses’ to return to Barcelona

July 28, 2020

Juve and Khedira to terminate contract ?

July 28, 2020

Juventus hope to recover Dybala

July 28, 2020