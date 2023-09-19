After hanging his gloves at the age of 45, Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon has recently become the Delegation Head of the Italian national team.

The legendary goalkeeper has also taken the role of a TV pundit, offering his take on the action.

The former Parma shot-stopper commented on some of the most recent events ensuing at Juventus, noting how there’s never a shortage of action at Continassa.

“Every week there is a case at Juve so we don’t get bored,” joked the retired goalkeeper during his appearance at DAZN via ilBianconero.

“The best cure and the best medicine are good performances, as they can sweep away all controversies.”

The iconic custodian played alongside Paul Pogba and Leonardo Bonucci during his time in Turin, but preferred to remain cautious when discussing their respective cases.

Pogba recently failed an anti-doping test, so he’s currently precautionary suspended while awaiting the results of the counter-analysis.

As for Bonucci, he decided to sue the club for damages for being frozen out of the squad before his transfer to Union Berlin.

“I can’t say much. For me, it’s disappointing because I know both of them and I know Juventus well.

“Now beyond the coach and a few other figures, everything has been turned upside down and therefore, I can’t afford to spout off sentences.

“I would feel out of place. We have to be well informed about these delicate matters to discuss them.”

Finally, Buffon feels that Juventus could have even challenged for the Scudetto last year. He believes the club’s lack of European commitment could give them an edge, even if Inter have more quality.

“In my opinion, last season, Juventus could have already competed for the Scudetto but were prevented by the circumstances.

“This year, I see a few teams that have a squad as competitive as Juve’s. There is certainly Inter who, perhaps, have even more quality, but the Nerazzurri have other commitments.”